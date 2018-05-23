TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley is working with employers on improving their business, with childcare.
Success by Six is a United Way initiative.
On Wednesday, the group held a forum.
They discussed how employers could gain an advantage by investing in early childhood education.
The organization says the investment can improve morale and attract top talent.
"I need more advocates with businesses to get interested and engaged in the issue of early childhood education...and they will be changing our community or the next 20 years," United Way Executive Director Richard Payonk said.
Wednesday's forum focused on supporting quality childcare.
That doesn't mean businesses have to provide their own childcare, but the idea is to implement programs that support the employes and the community,
Related Content
- United Way working with businesses to improve childcare
- New report shows Hawaii lacks childcare services
- Candidate gets okay to use funds for childcare
- FEC approves NY candidate's request to use campaign funds for childcare
- United Nations Fast Facts
- Your brain on jazz improv
- When women unite, we're unstoppable
- United apologizes for dog's death
- United suspends pet cargo flights
- H1N1 United States Fast Facts