United Way honors their own, talks new initiative

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers took their time in the spotlight Tuesday evening.

It was all part of the United Way of the Wabash Valley's annual meeting.

It happened at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

During the meeting, they elected board members and handed out the Richard Newport Award to Jeff Fisher.

He's Terre Haute's fire chief.

He also co-chaired the organization's 2017 resource drive.

The big focus of the event was the United Way's new initiative.

They'll target working families who are struggling to make ends meet.

Leaders say it's a much-needed cause to tackle, and it was the perfect night to do it.

"That is to move some 10,000 households into financial security, from where they're currently struggling, working families in our community," Richard Payonk from the United Way said.

