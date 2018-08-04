United Way sets its sights on a 'people goal'

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley held their Community Kickoff on Thursday.
They are working to shed light on some of the most difficult social issues in the Wabash Valley.
One of their biggest issues is working families living below what they call a survival budget.
Their executive director said over 30,000 households in the Wabash Valley are struggling financially.
The kick-off was a call to action to business leaders.
United Way wants to reach more people through those employees to understand what they are up against in the community.
They have set a goal for this year, but it's for more than just money.
"It's not a money goal...it's a people goal. Our goal is to move 10,000 families into financial stability. That to us is a better goal for people to know the United Way for," Executive director Richard Payonk said.
