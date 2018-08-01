Clear

United Way hosts Stuff the Bus event

Kids in the Wabash alley are getting ready to head back into the classroom.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids in the Wabash alley are getting ready to head back into the classroom.

When they do...they'll need school supplies.

That's why one organization put together the Stuff the Bus food drive.

The United Way of the Wabash Valley teamed up with local school corporations for the event.

The program stops at Walmart in several Wabash Valley counties.

Tuesday's event took place at the Walmart on Terre Haute's east side.

People were stuffing the buns full of school supplies and other necessities.

If you couldn't make it to the east side, Walmart in south Terre Haute will be hosting the same event on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

