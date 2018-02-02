wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

United Way has new website to help those who want to volunteer

Posted: Feb. 2, 2018 2:59 PM
Updated: Feb. 2, 2018 6:28 PM

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people want to help out, but aren't sure how. Well, there's now a new website for the Wabash Valley to find ways to give back!

It's called Volunteer Wabash Valley.

The website shows you organizations in our community that are in need and are looking for help. This is put on by the United Way of the Wabash Valley.

Over the past few months, non-profits and charities began posting their volunteer opportunities and events.

They include everything from fostering animals with the Parke Vermillion Humane Society to helping at the Happiness Bag.

