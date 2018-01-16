United Way celebrated their donors with a brand new car!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way wants to celebrate its donors and their ‘do more’ attitude.

Scroll for more content...

On Tuesday they did just that with the help of Terre Haute Chevrolet when they gave away a new Chevy Spark.

The United Way randomly chose three donors and those people went to the dealership where they were each given a key.

Of course, only one of them started the car and Valerie Davis was today's big winner!

She works at the Wabash Valley Health Center which gets help from the United Way.

“I think all their services, what they do for the community is excellent,” Davis said. “There's a lot of people that receive from them and I don't think people understand the situation, especially in the area where I work.”

And get this, Davis says she isn't keeping the car for herself! She plans to give it to her sister.