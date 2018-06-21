TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Your nose could be in for a treat if you make a visit to the postal office.
The United States Postal Service is now selling "scratch n sniff" stamps.
The stamps feature illustrations of popcicles.
Organizers said they're the perfect treat during the summer months.
"They smell wonderful. We've got kiwi, and watermelon, and root beer. They'll be fun whenever you send out invites for summer parties and the fourth of July," Jessica Hann with the U.S. Postal Service said.
The USPS is always looking for new ideas for stamps.You can submit your ideas on their website.
