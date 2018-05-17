United State Senator honors fallen Hoosier officers in speech

WASHINGTON (WTHI) - United States Senator Joe Donnelly paid tribute to fallen law enforcement officers Thursday for Police Week.

Scroll for more content...

In a Senate speech, he talked about the nine Indiana officers killed in the line of duty since he took office as a U.S. Senator five years ago.

• 2013: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Rod Bradway

• 2014: Tipton County Deputy Sheriff Jacob Calvin; Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Perry Renn; Gary Police Department Patrolman Jeffrey Westerfield; and Merrillville Police Department Patrolman Nickolaus Schultz

• 2016: Howard County Deputy Sheriff Carl Koontz

• 2017: Southport Police Department Lieutenant Aaron Allan

• 2018: Boone County Deputy Sheriff Jacob Pickett and Terre Haute Police Department Officer Rob Pitts

Donnelly said, in part, in his speech, “Together, we honor and remember the lives of the law enforcement officers we lost in the line of duty. These officers are heroes…When we lose an officer, that loss is felt deeply, particularly by their family – those who know them and love them. It is a grief that is also shared throughout the entire law enforcement community and throughout our state.”