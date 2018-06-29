Clear

'...there's stress going on. It's been very worrisome.' Lawrenceville medical facility that couldn't pay its staff under state investigation

The Illinois Department of Public Health has opened an investigation at United Health Village in Lawrenceville, Illinois

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 6:41 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Its been a long week for John Cox. His mother and stepfather live at United Methodist Village.

Scroll for more content...


Cox says, "A lot of trepidation knowing that staff is unhappy, there's stress going on. It's been very worrisome."

Cox's concerns are felt throughout the community.

They're also being heard by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The department has just opened a case on United Methodist today.

News 10 spoke with Nick Lynn. He is the attorney for United Methodist Village.

Lynn told News 10 that issues arose from late payments from Medicare and Medicaid as well as a change in the billing company.

According to Lynn, the money is now available. Employees with checks can cash them.

Lynn confirms that a number of the staff quit. However, he says a number of former employees and volunteers have filled those roles.

Lynn emphasizes there is no financial crises at United Methodist Village.

LINK | "WE'RE NOT GETTING PAID AND PEOPLE ARE QUITTING...OUR RESIDENTS ARE BEING NEGLECTED."

While talking with John Cox, News 10 told him what United Methodist's attorney had said.

Cox says, "Yes I am concerned. As long as they can right the ship. Patch the hole and get the ship upright I'm ok with it then."

But even though things may work out in the future, Cox and the hundreds of employees say they need more transparency.

Cox explains, "If there are questions. If staff have questions. If residents have questions. If family members have questions. Be transparent and give us an answer. Don't keep everything behind closed doors."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 105°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 105°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Dangerous Heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Saying goodbye to Toys R Us

Image

Small Business Camp

Image

Terre Haute Rex youth camp

Image

7th Street Project Delay

Image

Knox County judge faces disciplinary charges

Image

Inside the Community Corrections building after an arson

Image

United Methodist Village may have the money to pay workers?

Image

Blood donations are low

Image

Heat Safety tips from the Red Cross

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant

Image

Hundreds more benefiting from Clay County Youth Food Program