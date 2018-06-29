'...there's stress going on. It's been very worrisome.' Lawrenceville medical facility that couldn't pay its staff under state investigation

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Its been a long week for John Cox. His mother and stepfather live at United Methodist Village.

Cox says, "A lot of trepidation knowing that staff is unhappy, there's stress going on. It's been very worrisome."

Cox's concerns are felt throughout the community.

They're also being heard by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The department has just opened a case on United Methodist today.

News 10 spoke with Nick Lynn. He is the attorney for United Methodist Village.

Lynn told News 10 that issues arose from late payments from Medicare and Medicaid as well as a change in the billing company.

According to Lynn, the money is now available. Employees with checks can cash them.

Lynn confirms that a number of the staff quit. However, he says a number of former employees and volunteers have filled those roles.

Lynn emphasizes there is no financial crises at United Methodist Village.

While talking with John Cox, News 10 told him what United Methodist's attorney had said.

Cox says, "Yes I am concerned. As long as they can right the ship. Patch the hole and get the ship upright I'm ok with it then."

But even though things may work out in the future, Cox and the hundreds of employees say they need more transparency.

Cox explains, "If there are questions. If staff have questions. If residents have questions. If family members have questions. Be transparent and give us an answer. Don't keep everything behind closed doors."