United Methodist Village to close South campus

The United Methodist Village has announced it will close it's South campus

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 6:39 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 6:39 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - The United Methodist Village is closing its south campus. That's according to board vice president Brad Purcell.

According to employees News 10 spoke with, leadership held meetings at both campuses Monday morning.

News 10 has received a letter from United Methodist Village's financial consultant Larry Minnix. The letter states finances led to the decision.

In the letter temporary administrator Ashili Wesley states that "The employees of south campus will be absorbed into the north campus program."

Wesley states that few if any, employees will lose jobs.

Purcell says the closure will not be immediate.

Purcell said, "The due date will be December 31st. That gives us a couple of months in there to get all the information we need to and all of the people there to get them moved to the proper places."

According to the letter, there are 16 residents at the south campus.

United Methodist Village says they will help those residents relocate to new facilities.

