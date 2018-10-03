Clear
United Methodist Village financial consultant addresses issues

UMV's financial consultant Larry Minnix spoke with News 10 about the issues the facility is facing.

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 4:13 PM
Updated: Oct. 3, 2018 4:13 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Larry Minnix has been working with nursing homes and non-profits for over forty years.

Minnix says, "Bishop Frank Beard's office called me, they had got my name from a reference and talked to me about the situation. Asked if i would be willing to be involved. And after talking with the board, the chair at the time, I said sure."

Minnix started working with the village shortly after 23 employees' paychecks bounced. His first meeting with the board was on August Seventh.

Minnix explains, "We had to face the brutal facts. They really didn't know how bad of shape they were in."

Minnix says the facility has struggled with declining Medicaid funding. He also believes leaders had their eyes closed to what was going on.

Minnix says, "What the village had done. Is I think they had rested on their reputation. A hundred years. Well respected. A pillar institution in a rural community like Lawrenceville."

The closure of the south campus is the beginning of a recovery for United Methodist Village. For now, Minnix says the facility is in tough shape.

Minnix says, "If they were a patient. They're in the ICU. And they're on life support."

While Minnix says the financial situation is bleak, he believes the group can move in the right direction.

Minnix explains, "If we can fill up the north campus and get the south campus people placed comfortably. And cash flow. Once you start cash flowing positively then you're on the road to recovery."

