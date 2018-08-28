United Methodist Village CEO resigns

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - An employee passed along a letter to News 10 Tuesday addressed to all United Methodist Village users. The letter states that CEO Paula McKnight has resigned. The letter was sent out at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

It says, “Paula McKnight president/CEO/administrator has resigned her position effective immediately.”

News 10 has reached out to United Methodist Village to confirm this information.

At this time the village cannot confirm. A board meeting is happening sometime Tuesday. United Methodist Village says that information will be released at that point.

News 10 first began covering this story in June when employees were not being paid. The Village was also behind on its water bill to the tune of $56,000.

On Friday, News 10 spoke with Julie Lockhart. Her family has called United Methodist Village home. She is hopeful the situation at the village will soon be resolved.

Lockhart says, "I feel that this entire community will come together as a unit as it has done many times in the past. You know God takes care of his people. Those people were his people the village is his village. And he takes care of everyone."

News 10 checked in with the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday. The IDPH cannot confirm any investigations regarding McKnight. They can confirm that investigations at the Village are ongoing.