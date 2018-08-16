United Methodist Village releases letter to community

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - The board of directors released a letter to the staff, residents, families, and friends of the United Methodist Village. In it, the village addresses many issues that have plagued the facility.

First, the letter addresses the financial situation. The village points to the Medicaid program as the cause of many issues.

The letter says, "The Medicaid program is one of the worst--if not the worst---Medicaid program in the country."

LINK | "WE'RE NOT GETTING PAID AND PEOPLE ARE QUITTING."

According to the release. United Methodist Village has relied on bequests and gifts to run the company. The village says those gifts have slowed over the years.

The letter says, "To address shortfalls, our senior leadership is laser-focused on timely billings, reductions in expenses that can be made without compromising the quality of care we provide at UMV, and management of salaries and payments to our vendors."

In the release. the board of directors point to a rise in Medicaid rates as good news for the company. The village also points to retiring baby boomers as potential growth for the company.

LINK | STATE REPORT SAYS UNITED METHODIST VILLAGE MOVED $17,000 FROM RESIDENT'S TRUST FUNDS TO PAY COMPANY'S BILLS

In the release, the village says they are searching for a director of finance.

According to United Methodist village, this is to "assist in perfecting our system and managing our resources."

The last paragraph addresses the community regarding communication.

The letter says, "We feel that we have failed by not keeping you and the community informed by the issues we face. As a result, we will begin a series of meetings, newsletters, and social media updates with employees, residents, their families, and our friends in the community."

United Methodist village has announced two sessions with bishop frank beard on August 23rd.