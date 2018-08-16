Clear

United Methodist Village releases letter to community

The United Methodist Village released a letter addressing the financial situation at the village.

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 4:07 PM
Updated: Aug. 16, 2018 4:07 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - The board of directors released a letter to the staff, residents, families, and friends of the United Methodist Village. In it, the village addresses many issues that have plagued the facility.

First, the letter addresses the financial situation. The village points to the Medicaid program as the cause of many issues.

The letter says, "The Medicaid program is one of the worst--if not the worst---Medicaid program in the country."

LINK | "WE'RE NOT GETTING PAID AND PEOPLE ARE QUITTING."

According to the release. United Methodist Village has relied on bequests and gifts to run the company. The village says those gifts have slowed over the years.

The letter says, "To address shortfalls, our senior leadership is laser-focused on timely billings, reductions in expenses that can be made without compromising the quality of care we provide at UMV, and management of salaries and payments to our vendors."

In the release. the board of directors point to a rise in Medicaid rates as good news for the company. The village also points to retiring baby boomers as potential growth for the company.

LINK | STATE REPORT SAYS UNITED METHODIST VILLAGE MOVED $17,000 FROM RESIDENT'S TRUST FUNDS TO PAY COMPANY'S BILLS

In the release, the village says they are searching for a director of finance.

According to United Methodist village, this is to "assist in perfecting our system and managing our resources."

The last paragraph addresses the community regarding communication.

The letter says, "We feel that we have failed by not keeping you and the community informed by the issues we face. As a result, we will begin a series of meetings, newsletters, and social media updates with employees, residents, their families, and our friends in the community."

United Methodist village has announced two sessions with bishop frank beard on August 23rd.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
More rain on the way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

https://www.linkedin.com/in/s-arnold/

Image

Replay Runway

Image

Showers and thundershowers continue.

Image

Rain is still possible through the night

Image

Clydesdales in Clinton

Image

News 10's Alia Blackburn rides the sky with Billy Werth

Image

Danny Etling preseason game 2

Image

Proposed location for a new convention center

Image

Illinois football preview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong