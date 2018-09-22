Union Hospital hosts Children's Classic Run

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was all about letting kids be kids.

Union Hospital hosted its 27th Annual Children's Classic Run Saturday morning.

Hundreds of area kids laced up their running shoes for a jog around ISU's Memorial Stadium.

Saturday was not about titles or trophies, it was about letting loose and having a good time.

"A lot of kids don't get the opportunity to just play anymore," said Coordinator Mike King, "and because of that, I think a morning like this is important for kids to be able to come out totally unstructured. The only thing that's structured about this event is that one mile they're running around Memorial Stadium."

Every penny made Saturday will go to the Union Health Foundation's Pediatric Therapy Fund.

The fund helps parents who may not be able to cover costs for their children's therapy needs.