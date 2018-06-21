Union Health holds seminar about prescribing exercise

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Floyd Bosworth and his wife come to the fitness center at union health multiple times a week. It’s just a place for them to stay in shape and prepare for various events.

Scroll for more content...

"Sometimes when we're actually training for something we may be up here five days a week. It's a great place to come," said Bosworth.

Bosworth says he's in such great health be of his regular exercise. A daily activity that had many of union health's physicians attend a presentation Thursday morning.

The presentation was called the miracle drug: exercise. It was given by Dr. Andre Anderson who is the chief resident at Union Hospital.

"We can't just leave it at "well how much your exercising" or “yea, go ahead and exercise." we got to go into detail and actually give written prescriptions to patients to exercise," said Dr. Anderson.

In 2010 only 30% of doctors discussed physical activity counseling during office visits. That's why Anderson proposes prescribing patients to be FITT.

"Frequency, intensity, time and type of exercise. Using those four components will actually help you kind of come up with a plan as well as get the patient to exercise because they actually know what to do," said Anderson.

By doing so exercise could help with various other health issues. While also reducing the risk of conditions that come with obesity.

Overall making an impact in the Wabash Valley. Showing that just being active a little a day could be the best medicine.

"As a lifelong advocate of exercise and activity, I couldn't agree more,” said Bosworth.

Now they aren’t prescribing the same exercise for everyone. That's why they urge for you to reach out to your physicians to get a better idea on how to start your workout regimen.