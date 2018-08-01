WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities have issued a public health alert about more than two dozen beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products as a precaution due to possible parasite contamination.
The Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the products, distributed by Indianapolis-based Caito Foods may be contaminated with cyclospora. The parasite causes intestinal illness.
The USDA says Caito Foods was notified from their lettuce supplier, Fresh Express, that the chopped romaine used in some of the salads was being recalled.
The products were sold by grocery stores including Trader Joe’s, Walgreens and Kroger. They have the establishment number “EST. 39985 or P-39985.” The USDA has posted a complete list online . Consumers are urged to throw them away.
Related Content
- USDA issues alert about salads, wraps due to parasite worry
- Silver Alert issued for missing Bedford man
- Silver Alert issued for Greene County man
- Bottles of Wish Bone salad dressing recalled
- State wide Silver Alert issued for Greene County man
- LOCATED: Silver Alert issued for missing Lafayette man
- McDonald’s removing salads from 3,000 stores after illness
- Additional 123 people sick in McDonald’s salad outbreak
- ISP officer involved in Saturday night crash, due to brake issue
- Dry weather starting to worry farmers