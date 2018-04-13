U.S. Senator makes stop in Terre Haute, talks drug addiction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - U.S. Senator Todd Young says changes need to be made on each level of government to ensure Hoosiers have a chance to beat drug addiction.

Scroll for more content...

Young visited the Harsa Behavioral Center in Terre Haute on Friday morning.

He took a tour of the facility and then participated in a discussion about opioid treatment.

Young says there is great leadership in the community and he wants to find ways to help with funding.

He adds dealing with the drug crisis is a priority.