Clear

US Navy now allows women to wear ponytails, lock hairstyles

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson said it makes the Navy more inclusive.

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 9:42 AM
Posted By: JENNIFER McDERMOTT

ROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The Navy says it will now allow servicewomen to sport ponytails and other hairstyles, reversing a policy that long forbade females from letting their hair down.

Scroll for more content...

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson said it makes the Navy more inclusive.

Many black women had asked for changes to the female grooming standards. A female sailor, Yeoman First Class LaToya Jones, announced the new policy during a Facebook Live event Tuesday with Richardson. The new standards went into effect Wednesday.

Lock hairstyles, or ropelike strands, are also now allowed. Wider hair buns too. And women can wear ponytails while in uniform.

Capt. Thurraya Kent is the senior member of the working group that recommended the changes. The group told the Navy that adding grooming options would eliminate a distraction, be more inclusive of different hair textures and enable people to keep their hair natural instead of processing it chemically.

Kent, who has been in the Navy for nearly 26 years, said her hair has been an issue throughout her career, whether it's figuring out what to do with it while she's deployed or trying to quickly make sure it conforms to regulations after exercising.

She recalled being told to take out her braids early in her career even though her hairstyle was allowed.

"Because of the texture of my hair, it stood straight up," Kent said. "It was a very embarrassing moment that stays with you."

She said she's very encouraged that Navy leaders both listened and understood.

At the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, on Wednesday, women said they're excited to switch from buns, which don't fit well under helmets.

Legalman First Class Tamatha Schulmerich said she has to twist and wrap her hair into a bun because it goes down to her lower back. She said it was uncomfortable to wear that way when she had to wear a flight deck helmet in a previous assignment.

Lt. Cmdr. Jess Cameron said while allowing new hairdos may seem like a small thing, it sends a larger message.

"I think it's a step forward," she said. "They're getting more female feedback in the service, and updating what I think are somewhat antiquated guidelines that maybe no longer serve their purpose in today's society, today's military."

The Navy said it had the standards in place because of safety concerns and to ensure everyone maintained a uniform, professional look. Though the new rules permit ponytails, there will be some exceptions when working around heavy machinery.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Image

Body found in Wabash river

Image

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Image

North Terre Haute Little League

Image

Three THS wrestlers

Image

Nikki Bonilla leading

Image

ISU to face Colorado

Image

Granda leading

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rooster crowing contest at the fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness