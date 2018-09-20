SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The U.S. Marshals arrested a Merom, Indiana man.
That's according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say on September 13th, William Grimes asked a woman for a ride to Illinois.
When she refused, police say Grimes forced her into her vehicle and drove to Clark County.
Once in Illinois, police say Grimes attacked the woman and then took her vehicle.
She received serious injuries.
Authorities used Onstar to track the vehicle.
The U.S. Marshals later picked Grimes up in Clark County.
He faces charges for criminal confinement and theft.
The case will also be forwarded to the FBI because the alleged carjacking involved taking someone across state lines.
Related Content
- U.S. Marshals arrest Sullivan County man, charged with auto theft and criminal confinement
- Terre Haute man arrested on criminal confinement charge
- Jury selection underway for criminal confinement trial in Vigo County
- Man facing charges of criminal confinement, kidnapping, and strangulation set for a court appearance
- Terre Haute man sentenced to five years after arrested for criminal confinement
- Wanted man arrested in Sullivan County
- Terre Haute man that faces attempted murder, criminal confinement, robbery, and battery charges approved for work release
- ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Attempted murder, robbery, criminal confinement...THPD search for wanted man
- Arrests up 20 percent in Sullivan County
- Sullivan County man behind bars on strangulation charges
Scroll for more content...