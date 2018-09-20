U.S. Marshals arrest Sullivan County man, charged with auto theft and criminal confinement

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The U.S. Marshals arrested a Merom, Indiana man.

That's according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say on September 13th, William Grimes asked a woman for a ride to Illinois.

When she refused, police say Grimes forced her into her vehicle and drove to Clark County.

Once in Illinois, police say Grimes attacked the woman and then took her vehicle.

She received serious injuries.

Authorities used Onstar to track the vehicle.

The U.S. Marshals later picked Grimes up in Clark County.

He faces charges for criminal confinement and theft.

The case will also be forwarded to the FBI because the alleged carjacking involved taking someone across state lines.