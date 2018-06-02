Clear
U.S. Highway 41 resurfacing project complete

A stretch of road in Parke County has been resurfaced.

Posted: Jun. 2, 2018 8:48 PM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A stretch of road in Parke County has been resurfaced.

That's on U.S. Highway 41.

The new pavement starts from the Lyford Y and goes to the outskirts of the city of Rockville.

INDOT also re-paved State Road 163.

The road has been open now for some time.

