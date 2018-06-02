U.S. Highway 41 resurfacing project complete

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A stretch of road in Parke County has been resurfaced.
That's on U.S. Highway 41.
The new pavement starts from the Lyford Y and goes to the outskirts of the city of Rockville.
INDOT also re-paved State Road 163.
The road has been open now for some time.
