U.S. Congressman tours Terre Haute hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Hospital welcomed a special guest on Thursday morning.

U.S. Congressman Larry Bucshon toured the hospital's Heart and Vascular Institute.

Before Congress, Bucshon was a physician and surgeon specializing in cardiothoracic surgery.

Bucshon says he's impressed with the top-notch facility and technology that the patients have available to them in Terre Haute.

He said health care is one of the most important issues our country is facing right now.