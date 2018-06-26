Clear

U.S. Attorney's Office asks to garnish Shahadey's police pension to repay stolen money

POLL QUESTION INCLUDED: Last year, Shahadey entered a guilty plea in a kickback scheme involving the Vigo County School Corporation.

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 3:03 PM
Updated: Jun. 25, 2018 3:10 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The court process continues for Frank Shahadey.

Last year, Shahadey entered a guilty plea in a kickback scheme involving the Vigo County School Corporation.

Now, he's fighting to keep his police pension that he earned as a deputy sheriff.

As part of Shahadey's sentence, a judge ordered him to pay $80,700.

Online court records show Shahadey has paid about $1,200 of that.

The government asked for his pension to be garnished to help cover the restitution.

LINK | BOP RECORDS SHOW SHAHADEY'S RELEASE

The argument centers around what incomes are exempt from garnishment under the law.

As of now, the hearing, set for July 16th is still on.

The U.S. Attorney's Office asked for that hearing to be vacated and the garnishment to begin.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Overnight rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It