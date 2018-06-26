U.S. Attorney's Office asks to garnish Shahadey's police pension to repay stolen money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The court process continues for Frank Shahadey.
Last year, Shahadey entered a guilty plea in a kickback scheme involving the Vigo County School Corporation.
Now, he's fighting to keep his police pension that he earned as a deputy sheriff.
As part of Shahadey's sentence, a judge ordered him to pay $80,700.
Online court records show Shahadey has paid about $1,200 of that.
The government asked for his pension to be garnished to help cover the restitution.
LINK | BOP RECORDS SHOW SHAHADEY'S RELEASE
The argument centers around what incomes are exempt from garnishment under the law.
As of now, the hearing, set for July 16th is still on.
The U.S. Attorney's Office asked for that hearing to be vacated and the garnishment to begin.
