Tyson Frozen Chicken Recalled Due To Possible Plastic Contamination

Pittsburgh, Pa. (CNN) - Tyson Foods is pulling more than 3,000 pounds of frozen chicken from store shelves.
That's after finding pieces of plastic in the chicken's breading ingredients.
The chicken was reportedly sold in 3-pound plastic bags of uncooked, breaded, original, chicken tenderloins.
The USDA says some of the chicken could be stored at food service institutions, as opposed to homes.
No injuries or illnesses have been reported.
