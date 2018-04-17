Two teens charged after five pelicans shot and killed near Newton Ill.

NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - Public tips have led to charges being filed after several pelicans were found dead in Illinois.

On April 3rd, five pelicans were found dead near Newton Lake in Jasper County.

It happened at the Newton Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area.

On Monday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police said two teens were being charged with the death of the migratory birds.

Officials didn't provide names of the suspect, because they are underage.

Both teenage boys are charged with unlawful take of migratory waterfowl with a rifle, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a public roadway, unlawful firing of a rifle over/into waters of the state, and unlawfully disturbing/harassing wild birds by use or aid of a motor vehicle.