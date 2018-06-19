Two seriously injured after motorcycle hits deer

MEROM, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are seriously injured after their motorcyle hit a deer.

Scroll for more content...

It happened on State Road 58 just east of Merom.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Department says the deer darted into the motorcycle's path.

The impact caused both riders to be thrown from the bike.

Neither were wearing helmets.

Sheriff Clark Cottom said the impact was so violent that the deer was killed instantly.

The driver was flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and is listed in critical condition.

A passenger was taken by ambulance to Terre Haute Regional Hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.

No names are being released at this time.