Two rescued dogs hit the sky to make the trip from Terre Haute to Wisconsin

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The good weather on Monday was great news for a pair of dogs.

We caught up with Primrose and Mercy at Terre Haute Regional Airport.

The pair of pooches are rescue dogs on their way to Wisconsin.

Sharron McDonald from All American Dogs Rescue drove the animals to Terre Haute from Coffee County in Tenessee.

Once they arrived in Terre Haute, David Tan, from Pilots and Paws flew them to Wisconsin.

It's all volunteer work...the driving and the flying.

"I've been doing this since 2012 and these two pups are number 205 and 206 of all the animals I've flown. 178 dogs, 23 cats, three goats, a pig, and a bat. That's my repertoire right now," Tan said.

