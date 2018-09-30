Two people seriously injured following motorcycle crash

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Two people are seriously injured following a motorcycle crash in Edgar County.

It happened Saturday night, just before 7:30.

The Edgar County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to 225 North (Bell Ridge Road) in the area of 1300 East.

When they arrived, police said they found a man and woman laying in a ditch as a result of an accident.

Police said the two people found are Frederick L. Kuhn III and Barbara J. Troxel. Both are from Marshall.

Officials reported the two were going east on 225 North at 13031. That's when their motorcycle hit a deer. Police said Kuhn and Troxel were ejected and not wearing helmets.

Police said both riders were taken to the Oliver Fire Station and airlifted with critical injuries.