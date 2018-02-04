wx_icon Terre Haute 39°

wx_icon Robinson 37°

wx_icon Zionsville 35°

wx_icon Rockville 39°

wx_icon Casey 35°

wx_icon Brazil 39°

wx_icon Marshall 39°

Clear

Two people sent to hospital after crash in Vigo County

Officials say the car went into a ditch and flipped over.

Posted: Feb. 3, 2018 10:35 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2018 12:09 AM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people were sent to the hospital following a crash in Vigo County.

Scroll for more content...

It happened Saturday night, just after 7, in the northbound lane of State Road 63 just before Bolton Road.

Police on scene told News 10 the driver lost control of the vehicle. 

Officials say the car went into a ditch and flipped over.

Police say two people were inside the car when the crash happened. Officials say both individuals were taken to the hospital.

No word yet on the extent of their injuries.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It