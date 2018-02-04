Two people sent to hospital after crash in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people were sent to the hospital following a crash in Vigo County.

It happened Saturday night, just after 7, in the northbound lane of State Road 63 just before Bolton Road.

Police on scene told News 10 the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Officials say the car went into a ditch and flipped over.

Police say two people were inside the car when the crash happened. Officials say both individuals were taken to the hospital.

No word yet on the extent of their injuries.