Clear

Two people facing charges after deadly shooting

Authorities have released new information about the suspects and victim in a Tuesday night shooting in Crawford County, Illinois.

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 11:39 AM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 11:43 AM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in Crawford County, Illinois.

Scroll for more content...

Crawford County Sheriff William Rutan confirmed new information to News 10 Wednesday morning.

Rutan said two people are facing charges in connection to the death of Sandra Kendall, 62. Police said she died after being shot. Through investigation, police found the death to be a suspected homicide.

Jason Strawbridge, 45 and Kristine Phillippe, 40 are in the Crawford County Jail after an investigation into Kendall's death. Rutan said Strawbridge is facing a charge for First Degree Murder. Phillippe is facing a charge for First Degree Murder Accountability. 

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday. Officers were called to a home on North 25th Street in the town of Bellair. Rutan said both subjects were found within about half an hour.

Illinois State Police detectives are now handling the investigation.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 88°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Afternoon showers and storms likely, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What to look for when buying a dimond - Ross Elliott Jewelers

Image

Dental Services at Valley Professionals Community Health Center

Image

Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners

Image

Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley

Image

Steve Brett to Lincoln

Image

Terre Haute 2.0 event

Image

No serious injuries after U.S. 41 crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent