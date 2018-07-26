Two people facing charges after deadly shooting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in Crawford County, Illinois.

Scroll for more content...

Crawford County Sheriff William Rutan confirmed new information to News 10 Wednesday morning.

Rutan said two people are facing charges in connection to the death of Sandra Kendall, 62. Police said she died after being shot. Through investigation, police found the death to be a suspected homicide.

Jason Strawbridge, 45 and Kristine Phillippe, 40 are in the Crawford County Jail after an investigation into Kendall's death. Rutan said Strawbridge is facing a charge for First Degree Murder. Phillippe is facing a charge for First Degree Murder Accountability.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday. Officers were called to a home on North 25th Street in the town of Bellair. Rutan said both subjects were found within about half an hour.

Illinois State Police detectives are now handling the investigation.