Two people dead after Friday morning I-70 crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Traffic has reopened after a deadly crash on I-70 Friday morning.
It happened around 5:30 near Cloverdale.
That's in Putnam County.
News 10 has learned a semi drove off the roadway into the median, hitting several trees and then caught fire.
Two people were killed in the crash.
Their names are not being released at this time.
Indiana State Police and INDOT assisted with traffic control while crews cleaned up the area.
