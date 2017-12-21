Two more sessions on Friday for Toys for Tots distribution

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A last minute toy distribution to help local families in need.

Thanks to the generous donations of the Wabash Valley the Salvation Army of Vigo County and Toys for Tots still have toys in their warehouse to give away.

Officials want to make sure those toys make it under the Christmas tree this year.

"We've helped over 1,000 families already this Christmas season through our various programs and, you know, we'll continue to help people as they come in in the next two days,” said Bethany Kelly, case worker with Salvation Army. “We'll help as many as they show up. We're not going turn people away."

There were two sessions Thursday and there will be two more on Friday.

Those times are from 10 a.m. until noon and again from 1 until 3 p.m. or until the toys run out. This will all take place at the Salvation Army on South 8th Street in Terre Haute.

For adults picking up toys, you will need to show a photo ID, Social Security Card, proof of income and residency.

For children, two forms of ID will be required.