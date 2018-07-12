Two more men charged with murder of Deputy Jacob Pickett

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (CBS4) – The Boone County Prosecutor’s Office has filed murder charges against two men related to the death of Deputy Jacob Pickett our partner station, CBS 4 in Indianapolis first reported.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday, John Ball, 25, allegedly provided the pistol that Anthony Baumgardt used to shoot and kill Deputy Pickett.

In addition to providing the murder weapon, Ball allegedly “fronted” methamphetamine to Baumgardt and John Baldwin Jr. to later sell.

During the alleged drug transaction, police arrived to Ball’s residence, including Deputy Pickett, to serve an arrest warrant in Lebanon. Police believe Baumgardt and John Baldwin Jr. left the residence and fled in a car driven by Baldwin Jr.

During the pursuit which went through many yards, stop signs and alleys, Deputy Pickett became the lead pursuit vehicle at the intersection of E. Fordice St. and N. Park St. It ended at the Indian Springs Apartment Complex, where police say Baldwin Jr. slowed down his silver Ford Taurus to let Baumgardt out.

Deputy Pickett, along with his K9 partner Brik, began pursuing Baumgardt on foot. Moments later, Baumgardt allegedly fired three shots, fatally wounding Pickett. Police believe Pickett was shot using a Taurus 9mm pistol that Ball provided.

Baldwin Jr. has been charged with murder for allegedly driving the getaway vehicle from Ball’s residence. After letting Baumgardt out at Indian Springs Apartment Complex, he continued to be pursued by police. He eventually was taken into custody after being stopped on I-65.

At the hospital, authorities reportedly found meth and marijuana in his boxers. In addition to murder, Baldwin Jr. also faces charges of conspiracy to commit dealing in meth, dealing in meth, two counts of possession of meth, two counts of resisting law enforcement, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident and possession of marijuana.

In addition to murder, Ball is charged with dealing meth, possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance, unlawful possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

Baumgardt remains behind bars for the murder of Deputy Pickett. Prosecutors have requested the death penalty in Baumgardt’s case.

Both Ball and Baldwin Jr. face additional charges to murder.