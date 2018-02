WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Counties in our area received some help to fight the opioid crisis.

The State Department of Health is giving 3,400 Naloxone kits to emergency groups in 34 rural counties.

Naloxone or Narcan is used to treat opioid overdoses.

First responders will also get training on carrying and administering the drug.

Recipients in our area include Greene and Parke Counties.

Grant money covered the cost.