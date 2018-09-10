Clear
Two local colleges receive high rankings

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology tops for 20th consecutive year!

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 8:39 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local colleges are receiving high marks from an annual report.

The information was just released early Monday.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology once again leads U.S. News and World Report's best colleges rankings.

That's for America's top engineering school that's focused on bachelor's and master's-level education.

This marks the 20th consecutive year that Rose-Hulman has ranked tops for undergraduate engineering.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College also has reason to be proud.

It ranked #21 among the best regional colleges in the Midwest.

The college also shows up in the best value category.

This year's rankings included reviews of more than 1,000 schools.

