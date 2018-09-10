VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local colleges are receiving high marks from an annual report.
The information was just released early Monday.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology once again leads U.S. News and World Report's best colleges rankings.
That's for America's top engineering school that's focused on bachelor's and master's-level education.
This marks the 20th consecutive year that Rose-Hulman has ranked tops for undergraduate engineering.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College also has reason to be proud.
It ranked #21 among the best regional colleges in the Midwest.
The college also shows up in the best value category.
This year's rankings included reviews of more than 1,000 schools.
Related Content
- Two local colleges receive high rankings
- Local college ranks number one in the state
- Vincennes University Ranked 6th for college education for military students
- Study: Purdue ranks high in international student enrollment
- Local High School Students go high tech
- Local nonprofit receives funding for solar panels
- Local animal shelter receives donation from Amazon
- Two local counties receive grant for Narcan
- Local Girl Scout receives top honors
- Local couple receives Rotary Club honor