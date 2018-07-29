Two little girls sell lemonade to benefit local police

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local children spent Friday quenching your thirst for a great cause.
Meet 11-year-old Aubree Stephens and four (and a half) year-old Nora Cross.
These two young ladies are learning at a very young age what it's like to give back to your community.
The duo set up a lemonade stand outside of the Advantage Plus of Indiana Federal Credit Union.
All of the money from Friday's sales will go to the Terre Haute Police Department K-9 Unit.
The girls say it feels good to give back.
"Just to see the smiles on the faces of people to come in you know...because there's a lemonade stand there...and a popcorn machine stand," the girls said.
They had a personal goal to raise $130, but they ended up making $356.
The credit union matched each dollar, bringing the grand total to $712.
