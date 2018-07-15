Two injured in Friday night crash in Illinois

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a crash in Southern Illinois. It happened just before six Friday night in Lawrence County.

Illinois State Police say two pickup trucks were traveling on Christy Avenue South of Sumner.

Police say they were told the two drivers were acquaintances, and they jokingly swerved at each other.

That's when one truck hit the driver's side door of the other truck, forcing it into the ditch.

Officials say both trucks caught fire and became engulfed. They say passing motorists were able to get the drivers out of their vehicles.

Police say one driver sustained a fractured jaw, fractured tibia, facial lacerations and a severe concussion. Officials say the other driver sustained a fractured leg and lacerations to both legs.