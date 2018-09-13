TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly two in five Americans are obese.
The epidemic has medical and economic costs that top $1 trillion.
That's why Union Hospital welcomed Dr. Sandeep Gupta to campus.
He's a professor at the College of Medicine for the University of Illinois.
He spoke about obesity's impacts on people and society.
He called it a man-made problem that requires man-made solutions.
"Many of us see this in our daily lives, at work, at school, in our community, at church, that obesity...we cannot escape it. What I want us to do is empower each other and try to help solve this problem," Dr. Gupta said.
Besides eating better, he also recommends getting 60 minutes of exercise daily.
Related Content
- Two in Five American's are obese, doctor visits Union Hospital to talk about a solution
- Union Hospital/Union Health officially make deal with Care Source
- CareSource reaches agreement with Union Hospital
- New administration at Union Hospital - Clinton
- Nuclear Medicine Week: A look inside Union Hospital's expanded facility
- Union Hospital celebrates holiday with Easter Egg Hunt
- Union Hospital host community baby shower for expecting mothers
- Baby born at Union Hospital in time for Mother's Day
- Hospitals ask people with flu not to visit patients
- Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit