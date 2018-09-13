Two in Five American's are obese, doctor visits Union Hospital to talk about a solution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly two in five Americans are obese.

The epidemic has medical and economic costs that top $1 trillion.

That's why Union Hospital welcomed Dr. Sandeep Gupta to campus.

He's a professor at the College of Medicine for the University of Illinois.

He spoke about obesity's impacts on people and society.

He called it a man-made problem that requires man-made solutions.

"Many of us see this in our daily lives, at work, at school, in our community, at church, that obesity...we cannot escape it. What I want us to do is empower each other and try to help solve this problem," Dr. Gupta said.

Besides eating better, he also recommends getting 60 minutes of exercise daily.