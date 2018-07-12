Two hurt in crash involving Clay County deputy

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people were hurt after a Clay County crash involving a sheriff's deputy.

Scroll for more content...



It happened Tuesday afternoon around 2:00 near County Roads 1100 South and 225 East.

According to police, 64-year-old Roger Curl of Clay City was driving east on County Road 1100 South and ran the stop sign at the intersection.

Police say Curl wrecked into a Clay County Sheriff's car being driven by 62-year-old Brazil resident David Gates.

Gates was reportedly on his way to a crash with his lights and sirens on.

Both Gates and Curl were taken to Regional Hospital with reports of pain, contusions, and abrasions.

Curl was ticketed for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.