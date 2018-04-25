Two hurt in Putnam County crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Wabash Valley natives were hurt in a Putnam County crash.

It happened just before 2:00 Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 40 near County Road 325 West.

Police say 21-year-old Vincennes resident Tyler Peters and his passenger 20-year-old Terre Haute resident Kenneth Smothers were going west on 40.

That is when officials say a tire may have blown, causing a trailer with a lawn mower loaded on board to weave.

That led to the truck Peters was driving to roll-over.

Both Peters and Smothers were taken to Regional Hospital.

Police say Peters suffered from an arm injury and contusions while Smothers had a leg injury.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.