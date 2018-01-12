wx_icon Terre Haute 19°

wx_icon Robinson 19°

wx_icon Zionsville 24°

wx_icon Rockville 19°

wx_icon Casey 14°

wx_icon Brazil 19°

wx_icon Marshall 19°

Clear
Weather Alerts: Winter Storm Warning Wx Alerts

Two high school students raise $10k to support the fight against breast cancer

A local group works year-round to support women fighting breast cancer.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2018 10:44 PM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2018 10:55 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group works year-round to support women fighting breast cancer.

Scroll for more content...

On Thursday, PINK of Terre Haute got a little help of its own.

The Red Barn at Sycamore Farm went "PINK" for a fundraiser.

There was a dinner and silent auction.

Two Terre Haute North students put the event together for their DECA project.

"I think it was a lot of hard work. And I think it's all paid off. Everyone in the community was supportive of what we've done...and we're thankful for that support. I just think we couldn't have chosen a more deserving cause to do it for," Junior Mary Gatrell said.

Gatrell and her partner, Jenna Burd raised more than $10,000 for PINK of Terre Haute.

You can help the organization as well, click here to lend a hand.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It