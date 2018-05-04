Clear

Two found dead inside Clay County, Illinois home, investigation underway

Posted: May. 3, 2018 4:29 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A death investigation is underway in Clay County, Illinois.

The investigation started on Wednesday at a home in Lousiville.

After receiving a 9-1-1 call, police responded to the home to find 59-year-old Ann VanDyke and 61-year-old Mark Lane dead inside.

The Illinois State Police have taken over the investigation.

Officials with the State's Attorney's Office said in a release they don't have any information about possible suspects or if any other parties were involved.

The cause of death for the two hasn't been released at this time.

