Two facing attempted murder charges after cutting victim's oxygen line during an accused armed robbery

News 10 has learned additional information that led to the arrest of a Terre Haute man on attempted murder charges.

Posted: Aug. 1, 2018 1:11 PM
Updated: Aug. 1, 2018 5:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned additional information that led to the arrest of a Terre Haute man on attempted murder charges.

On Tuesday, we reported that Dereck Worthington was wanted by the Terre Haute Police. He was captured later that same day.

It all stems back from an incident that happened on July 8th on the 1900 block of 6th Avenue.

According to court documents, Worthington and Jon Marshall broke into the 6th Avenue home and taped a victim to a chair.

That is when Worthington and Marshall allegedly cut an oxygen line to the victim's oxygen tank so he couldn't breathe.

Court documents say the two took off with $1,200 in cash and two debit cards.

Police responded to the home when a panic alarm was used.

The victim told police he was robbed by Marshall, his former stepson and another person using the name Bob, adding they both had guns.

Earlier this month, Marshall was arrested on attempted murder charges.

According to court documents, after Marshall was arrested he told police him and Worthington went to the victim's home after hearing there was a large amount of cash there, saying it would be an "easy score."

Marshall said the victim wasn't cooperating with them, and when they found the cash, Worthington hit the victim in the back of the head several times.

Both men are in the Vigo County Jail on attempted murder charges.

