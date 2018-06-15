Two escape safely from south Terre Haute house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire on Terre Haute's south side Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:30 at a house near 13th Street and Margaret Avenue.

According to a resident of the home, she and a little girl were able to get out of the house safely.

Officials from the Terre Haute Fire Department say when they arrived on the scene, there were flames coming from the home, but they were able to put it out fairly quickly.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.