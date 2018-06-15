Clear

Two escape safely from south Terre Haute house fire

Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire on Terre Haute's south side Wednesday night.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 11:02 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire on Terre Haute's south side Wednesday night.

Scroll for more content...

It happened around 9:30 at a house near 13th Street and Margaret Avenue.

According to a resident of the home, she and a little girl were able to get out of the house safely.

Officials from the Terre Haute Fire Department say when they arrived on the scene, there were flames coming from the home, but they were able to put it out fairly quickly.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Danger hot ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It