Two dogs rescued from Terre Haute mobile home fire

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two dogs were rescued during a Friday morning mobile home fire in Terre Haute.
It happened around 11:30.
Otter Creek fire crews responded to 5285 North 13th Street in Terre Haute/
Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the mobile home.
No people were home when the fire started, but firefighters were able to rescue two family pets inside the home.
We've been told both dogs are doing just fine.
A cause for the fire is still under investigation.
