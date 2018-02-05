Two dead after 4-wheeling accident in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Two people are dead after a 4-wheeling accident in Knox County. It took place roughly at 1 AM Sunday Morning.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle says the victims were Brezzie Mason, 33, and Meaghan Meeks, 32 of Oaktown. He says the vehicle they were riding in drove off an embankment into the Wabash River.

The vehicle was a military Humvee with four total passengers. The other passengers were Kyle Mason, 34, and Cody Meeks, 33. They were the husbands of the two victims.

Ringle says the two women were unable to get out. The two men ran over a mile back to Mason's residence but were unable to get help. Mason grabbed another vehicle to help those trapped while Meeks ran to another nearby residence to call for help.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. Vincennes Township Drivers were dispatched to find the vehicle.

Due to strong currents crews had a difficult time removing the vehicle from the river.

Around 10:30 AM crews located both women and pulled the vehicle from the river.

Indiana State Police and Knox County Coroner Brian Hagen is investigating the incident. They suspect no foul play and autopsies are scheduled for Monday February 5th.

News 10 will continue to follow this story. We’ll bring you more details as they become available.