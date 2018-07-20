Two credit card skimmers found at Paris, Illinois gas station

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - The Paris, Illinois police department has issued a warning after credit card skimmers were found at a gas station.

According to police, two skimmers were found in the gas pumps at the Circle K gas station on Jasper and Main Streets.

Skimmers are used to steal credit or debit card information, including your pin number.

Police say these skimmers were different though.

Normally, when they are used on a gas pump, they are connected to the outside of the pump.

These were located inside the pump.

Police say the best way to tell if you are getting scammed is to check for a magnetic attachment on the outside of the pump, or check and see if the security tape along the pump door is intact.