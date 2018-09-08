Clear
Two cars involved in Saturday morning crash

Photos showing the damage from Saturday morning's accident on Warren Street in Terre Haute. (WTHI Photos, Richard Solomon)

A two-car crash ties up traffic on a Terre Haute side street.

Posted: Sep. 8, 2018 11:18 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A two-car crash ties up traffic on a Terre Haute side street.

It happened just before 10 Saturday morning in the area of South 17th Street and Warren Street. Witnesses say one car ran a stop sign, hitting the other.

Officials on-scene say a man had to be removed out of the back window of one of the cars.

A woman in the other vehicle was seen being put into an ambulance.

There's no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

