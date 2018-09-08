Two cars involved in Saturday morning crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A two-car crash ties up traffic on a Terre Haute side street.
It happened just before 10 Saturday morning in the area of South 17th Street and Warren Street. Witnesses say one car ran a stop sign, hitting the other.
Officials on-scene say a man had to be removed out of the back window of one of the cars.
A woman in the other vehicle was seen being put into an ambulance.
There's no word yet on the extent of their injuries.
