Two cars involved in Saturday morning crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A two-car crash ties up traffic on a Terre Haute side street.

It happened just before 10 Saturday morning in the area of South 17th Street and Warren Street. Witnesses say one car ran a stop sign, hitting the other.

Officials on-scene say a man had to be removed out of the back window of one of the cars.

A woman in the other vehicle was seen being put into an ambulance.

There's no word yet on the extent of their injuries.