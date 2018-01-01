Two arrested on drug charges after search in Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police arrested two on Tuesday evening on multiple drug charges.

ISP reports that after community tips, they served a search warrant at 605 North Columbia Street in Brazil.

During their search they located methamphetamine, marijuana, Vicodin, Xanax and U.S Currency.

Gary L. King II, 37 of Brazil, was arrested and facing charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.

Rebecca L. Pefley, 19 of Brazil, was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

Both were taken to the Clay County Jail.