Two arrested after theft, stolen vehicle at Union Hospital in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people were arrested in connection with multiple theft reports as well as a stolen vehicle that happened at Union Hospital late Tuesday night.

An off-duty Terre Haute Police Officer who was working security at the hospital was informed that several sets of car keys were taken from a break room around 9:30 p.m. A victim also reported her 2013 Chevrolet Cruise was missing from the parking lot.

Court documents state that vehicle was equipped with On-Star and Vigo County Central Dispatch was able to get a location on the vehicle.

Police located the Cruise on E. Parr Avenue with a male suspect at the front of the car and a female in the passenger seat. That suspect took off to hide in a nearby garage, but was quickly captured.

The male suspect was identified as Charles Phillips, 25 of Terre Haute. The female suspect was identified as Ashley Stevens, 32 of Terre Haute.

During a search of the vehicle, police located several sets of keys, cell phones, credit cards, a set of digital scales as well as clothing items. Stevens was also found to have a stolen credit card in her pocket.

Staff at Union Hospital told police they saw a white male and a white female inside the break room claiming to be lost before the theft. Surveillance footage at the hospital also showed both of the suspects at Union Hospital at the time of the theft.

Both were taken to the Vigo County Jail.

Stevens is facing charges of auto theft and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle. Phillips is facing two charges of auto theft and two charges of theft.

Officials are Union Hospital report the stolen items that were recovered are being returned to staff.