Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Two arrested after shots fired at residence

It happened early Friday morning, just before 4 a.m. in the 200 block west of Sawmill Road in Farmersburg.

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 3:46 PM
Updated: Aug. 25, 2018 4:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are behind bars and facing charges after police said shots were fired at a residence.

It happened early Friday morning, just before 4 a.m., in the 200 block west of Sawmill Road. That's near Farmersburg.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said a 911 call came in that shots were fired into an occupied dwelling. Officials believe it stemmed from a verbal dispute at a Farmersburg tavern.

When police arrived to the scene, officials reported finding spent bullet casings and a blood trail. However, the injured resident and the suspects were not there.

Police said further investigation led them to the injured man at a neighbor's house. Officials were able to determine he was battered and that the rounds fired did not strike any individuals.

Officials said the man and a woman lived together at the residence and had been arguing when two other men arrived.

Police identified the two men as Tyler Gilbert (pictured in orange below), 24, of Terre Haute and Riley McConnell (pictured in yellow below), 21, of Shelburn.

According to witness statements, police said that Gilbert physically assaulted the male resident at his front door, causing a severe laceration to his face.

It is then reported that McConnell, who was standing just feet behind Gilbert, fired a semi-automatic handgun towards the doorway of the residence.

Sheriff Clark Cottom said investigators determined a .45 caliber bullet had passed through the exterior wall of the residence, hitting several items inside the home.

The injured man was taken to Sullivan County Community Hospital for treatment. 

Through probable cause, police were able to issue arrest warrants for Gilbert and McConnell. 

Tyler Gilbert (Sullivan Co Sheriff's Office)

Officials said investigators learned that Gilbert may have been at a home on Park Street in Terre Haute. Because of the severity of the crime, Terre Haute Police Department SRT was called to assist. Gilbert was taken into custody without incident at his home.

After a lenghty search in the Shelburn area, police said they were able to find McConnell hiding at a home on Shady Lane. He was also taken into custody without incident.

Riley McConnell (Sullivan Co Sheriff's Office)

Late Friday night, officials said they recovered the .45 caliber pistol believed to be used in the incident. It will be sent to the Indiana State Police Crime Lab for DNA analysis.

Gilbert and McConnell were taken to the Sullivan County Jail. 

McConnell faces charges of Criminal Recklessness with a deadly weapon, a level five felony. His bond was set at $15,000 with no ten percent allowed.

Gilbert faces charges of Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a level six felony. His bond was set at $8,000 with ten percent allowed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Chance for thunderstorms, heating up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 10-13

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 5-9

Image

In The Zone 8/24 Games 1-4

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

A surprise wedding...for the groom?

Image

New sporting complex coming for South Vermillion students

Image

100 new jobs added to the town of Washington

Image

Hey Kevin

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out