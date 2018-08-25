Two arrested after shots fired at residence

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are behind bars and facing charges after police said shots were fired at a residence.

It happened early Friday morning, just before 4 a.m., in the 200 block west of Sawmill Road. That's near Farmersburg.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said a 911 call came in that shots were fired into an occupied dwelling. Officials believe it stemmed from a verbal dispute at a Farmersburg tavern.

When police arrived to the scene, officials reported finding spent bullet casings and a blood trail. However, the injured resident and the suspects were not there.

Police said further investigation led them to the injured man at a neighbor's house. Officials were able to determine he was battered and that the rounds fired did not strike any individuals.

Officials said the man and a woman lived together at the residence and had been arguing when two other men arrived.

Police identified the two men as Tyler Gilbert (pictured in orange below), 24, of Terre Haute and Riley McConnell (pictured in yellow below), 21, of Shelburn.

According to witness statements, police said that Gilbert physically assaulted the male resident at his front door, causing a severe laceration to his face.

It is then reported that McConnell, who was standing just feet behind Gilbert, fired a semi-automatic handgun towards the doorway of the residence.

Sheriff Clark Cottom said investigators determined a .45 caliber bullet had passed through the exterior wall of the residence, hitting several items inside the home.

The injured man was taken to Sullivan County Community Hospital for treatment.

Through probable cause, police were able to issue arrest warrants for Gilbert and McConnell.

Officials said investigators learned that Gilbert may have been at a home on Park Street in Terre Haute. Because of the severity of the crime, Terre Haute Police Department SRT was called to assist. Gilbert was taken into custody without incident at his home.

After a lenghty search in the Shelburn area, police said they were able to find McConnell hiding at a home on Shady Lane. He was also taken into custody without incident.

Late Friday night, officials said they recovered the .45 caliber pistol believed to be used in the incident. It will be sent to the Indiana State Police Crime Lab for DNA analysis.

Gilbert and McConnell were taken to the Sullivan County Jail.

McConnell faces charges of Criminal Recklessness with a deadly weapon, a level five felony. His bond was set at $15,000 with no ten percent allowed.

Gilbert faces charges of Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a level six felony. His bond was set at $8,000 with ten percent allowed.